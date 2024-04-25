California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday he has filed charges against one of LA County District Attorney George Gascón’s top officials, and her attorney dismissed the accusations as a “non-starter.”
Bonta, a Democrat appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021, announced 11 charges against Diana Teran, an assistant district attorney. Bonta’s office alleges she accessed police officer files in 2018 when she worked for the LA County Sheriff’s Department and
