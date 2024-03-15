LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the continually changing California real estate market, Feature Publications GA Inc.’s Top Agent Magazine has established a groundbreaking ‘ Find a Top Agent ‘ feature, setting a new standard for how REALTORS® elevate their online presence and meet potential clients. This tool has become an asset for real estate power players .

Agents utilizing the Find a Top Agent feature receive a personalized page on the Top Agent Magazine website. The dedicated space not only highlights their professional successes and unique talents but also remains active on the site indefinitely.

One of the most impactful aspects of the ‘Find a Top Agent’ feature is its enhancement of an agent’s digital footprint through strategic search engine optimization. Being in the Find a Top Agent section of the website significantly boosts visibility in online search results.

The agent page includes a presentation of their story’s pages through an engaging video for cover stories, which is also featured on Top Agent Magazine’s YouTube Shorts channel .

Many of the highest-producing agents have been listed in Top Agent Magazine’s Find a Top Agent, including Jason Oppenheim , Aaron Kirman , Josh Flagg , Mauricio Umansky , Sally Forster Jones , Chris Cortazzo , Jade Mills , Cindy Ambuehl , Valerie Fitzgerald , and more.

This section has been successful for agents worldwide as Sarah Leonard from Chicago enjoys being a part of it saying, “Top Agent Magazine holds a special place in my heart because with search engine optimization my story with Top Agent from years ago is still the first link that pops up when you search my name creating a lasting impression.”

Exclusive to those featured in Top Agent Magazine, the tool demonstrates the distinction of being selected by the publication, setting featured agents apart from the competition. In a market as competitive as California’s, this exclusivity serves as a powerful endorsement of an agent’s abilities and dedication to their clients.