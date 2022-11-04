Sotheby’s International Realty Top 100 Awards Celebrates its Best Globally

San Francisco Bay Area, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce that three of its top-producing agent teams and two of its individual agents have been honored among the Top 100 agents worldwide within the Sotheby’s International Realty network. The prestigious recognition brought together the world’s top agents for an evening of celebration in New York City at the historic Seagram Building.

Sotheby’s International Realty’s global network is comprised of 26,000 agents spanning 1,058 offices across 80 countries. Each year, Sotheby’s International Realty honors top producers of the global network as part of the Sotheby’s International Realty Top 100 Awards Ceremony.

For agent teams, the minimum sales volume production in 2021 for consideration was $170 Million. The three agent teams honored were: the Dreyfus Group, the top producing agent team at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty of the brokerage’s Palo Alto Office, for their $254,830,700 in 2021 sales; the Sarkissian Bullock Team, of the brokerage’s Southern Marin Office, for their $203,883,650 in 2021 sales; and The Marin Group, of the brokerage’s Drakes Landing Office, for their $178,154,138 in 2021 sales.

For individual agents, the minimum sales volume production in 2021 for consideration was $110 Million. John Shroyer, the top producing individual agent at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty of the brokerage’s San Carlos Office, was honored for his $137,045,500 in 2021 sales. Amy McCafferty, of the brokerage’s Los Gatos Office, was honored for her $132,006,068 in 2021 sales.

By far exceeding the minimum qualifiers for consideration, the awarded Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty individual agents and agent teams exemplify the exceptionalism that differentiates Sotheby’s International Realty.

