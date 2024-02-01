A former Atlantic City councilman who went to prison for bribery and a sex blackmail case is facing charges again.

Craig Callaway, 64, is a sought-after political organizer and operative in and around Atlantic City, known for his ability to deliver large blocks of absentee ballots to election officials that often sway the outcome of elections. But he was arrested Thursday and charged with election fraud involving the misuse of absentee ballots — something of which his political foes ha

