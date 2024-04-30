What is expected to be one of this year’s most closely watched Senate races has morphed into a one-sided slugfest for the Republican nomination as a well-funded former Trump official continues his relentless onslaught against the national party-backed candidate.

Dr. Jeffrey Gunter, who served as former President Trump’s ambassador to Iceland, made waves in Nevada last month when he announced a multimillion-dollar ramp up of his Senate campaign, causing heartburn for nationa

[Read Full story at source]