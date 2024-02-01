USAID Director Samantha Power faced a public revolt from current and former staff condemning “U.S.-funded genocide” in Gaza when she attempted to deliver a speech on climate change in Washington on Tuesday.
Staff members, some of whom had quit just days prior to the speech, interrupted her and demanded that she resign.
“You wrote a book on genocide and you’re still working for the administration: You should resign and speak out,” said Agnieszka Sykes, who
