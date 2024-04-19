The wife of a top official in President Biden’s White House is considering a run for Congress in New Hampshire, but she has not voted in the district for 16 years.

Maggie Goodlander, the wife of Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, is mulling a House bid in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, Democratic sources recently confirmed to Fox News Digital. However, the New Hampshire state archives reveal that she has not voted or held an address in the

