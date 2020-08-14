Top Brand Influence Marketing Company 360WiSE MEDiA Proudly Represents the Power of One Foundation in Southern California

“Andre Roberson of the Southern California nonprofit ‘Power Of One,’ has just hit the 1 Million families feed benchmark in less than 6 months of providing food for children and adults in disadvantaged communities, with NO national assistance,” said Robert Alexander, CEO of 360WiSE MEDiA.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “It’s been a very heavy challenge watching so many families of all colors, cultures and creeds barely make ends meet, then COVID-19 hits and our foundation moved into overdrive,” said Andre Roberson, Founder and CEO of Power Of One Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization with a focus on fighting hunger and poverty by providing food assistance and vital resources to vulnerable communities and individuals in Orange County, CA and beyond. “The foundation’s purpose is to empower residents in underserved communities to become leaders in their communities.”

“We are extremely excited to have 360WiSE MEDiA onboard as our new Public Relations and Influence Brand Marketing Agency.

We are honored to be supported by the Consulate of Mexico, Congressman Lou Correa of CA’s 46th District,

Congressman Harley Rouda of CA’s 48th District, Senator Tom Umberg, Santa Ana Councilmember Vincent Sarmiento,

Westminster Councilmember Sergio Contreras, SAC President Claudia Alvarez, Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley, Costa

Mesa Councilmembers Andrea Marr and Arlis Reynolds and so many other incredible individuals. Many other people and companies are rising to the occasion and we are so grateful,” said Andre Roberson.

“We speak about Community Leadership daily on ​World Of Dance ​Studio conference calls,” said Robert Alexander CEO of 360WiSE MEDiA and Director of Community Leadership with the World Of Dance brand, “but I had no idea that a minority owned and operated non profit organization could possibly help feed 1 Million families in less than 6 months and not make national headlines, said ​Robert Alexander​. I asked Andre how could his strength and leadership remain so focused and unwithered to serve so many families in need without donations from large charities like the ​Bill Gates Foundation​, ​Disney​, ​Emerson Collective​, The David and Lucile Packard Foundation with a total annual giveaway of $325,249,144 or the California Community Foundation with a total annual give of $170,444,478 all according to the ​Grantsmanship Center​?”

Andre says the community and the Power Of One vision is to feed those who are hungry, love those who are alone, serve where there is need, and make a significant impact in ending hunger & poverty locally and globally. POOF works with cities, counties, & states to create sustainable, replicable models and systems at a local level to bring about more efficient societies – communities caring for communities – utilizing & uniting bipartisan political support and local community support. “With a strong infrastructure managed by a committed and engaged team, the Power of One Foundation will expand its ability to reach the hungry and homeless around the world, in short we will make it through these tough times only by faith and commitment in loving one another with the power of oneness,” said Andre Roberson CEO and Founder of ​Power Of One Foundation​.

The need for food assistance continues to be great so we are continuing to meet it. If families are struggling financially, they are also fighting hunger. During these last 21 weeks we have witnessed communities coming together to care for each other. This can and must continue. Power of One Foundation (POOF) – along with our incredible partners, supporters, and volunteers – has provided for an approximate 1,061,600 individuals in the Orange County area through the Emergency Food Assistance (EFA) Program under POOF’s Covid-19 Crisis Relief Initiative.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: All people in need of food assistance in Orange County are welcome. Cars should arrive with windows up and trunks empty. If you have neighbors, family members, or friends who are in need of additional support, please reach out to us. We want to help!

OUR ASK: If you wish to directly support us, all you need to do is CLICK HERE​. You can also mail a check to 918 N. Cleveland St., Orange, CA 92867.

Help us serve our communities in and around Orange County. We are so grateful for those supporting us daily!

Our greatest need currently is obtaining refrigerated trucks. We will have triple-digital weather this coming weekend and keeping our food cold and preserved is top priority. The foundation has been renting for months but needs to move toward purchasing its own.

ABOUT : POWER OF ONE FOUNDATION

“Every person, regardless of their country of origin, race, gender, or socioeconomic status, has the right to basic human resources.”

