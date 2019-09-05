Top California scientist was on dive ship, presumed dead: governor

A senior environmental scientist and her husband were on the dive boat that caught fire and sank off the coast, California’s governor said on Thursday, and are presumed to be among the 34 people killed in one of the state’s worst maritime disasters.
