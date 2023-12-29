Michelin-starred Aurélien Largeau, who ran restaurant at Hôtel du Palais in Biarritz, says reports of incident are ‘false and defamatory’A Michelin-starred chef has left his job at a French luxury hotel after an alleged hazing ritual in which a member of kitchen staff was reportedly tied up naked and humiliated.The public prosecutor has opened an investigation for sexual assault and violence into the incident earlier this month. Continue reading…

Read Full Story