WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associated Builders and Contractors today announced the honorees recognized at ABC Convention 2024, which celebrates the best of the best in merit shop construction, honoring the member companies and individuals who lead the construction industry in representing the association’s core values. ABC Convention 2024 took place March 13-15 in Orlando, Florida.

On March 13, ABC honored the winners of its annual national Construction Workforce Awards, which includes Craft Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. These individuals play critical roles in shaping the future of the construction industry by highlighting construction as a meaningful lifelong career, emphasizing safe work practices and expanding education opportunities.

Paul Asselin, Gould Construction Institute Instructor, ABC Massachusetts chapter, Woburn, Massachusetts, is the 2024 Craft Instructor of the Year.

Joseph Ahrens, general superintendent at HPS Plumbing Services, San Diego, is the 2024 Craft Professional of the Year.

Mike Menke, project manager for FCI Constructors Inc., Grand Junction, Colorado, is the 2024 Young Professional of the Year.

On March 14, ABC hosted its 34th Annual National Excellence in Construction® Awards gala to honor the most outstanding construction projects and contractors of 2023 for their remarkable achievements in leadership, health and safety, innovation and inclusion, diversity and merit.

ABC Unveils 91 Best Construction Projects of 2023

Kwest Group of Perrysburg, Ohio, Named 2024 Contractor of the Year

ABC Honors 45 Contractors as Industry Safety Leaders

Top 4 ABC Member Companies Recognized for Leadership in Inclusivity, Diversity and Merit

On March 15, ABC recognized the winners of the 2024 ABC Construction Management Competition and the 35th annual National Craft Championships. CMC is ABC’s hallmark competition promoting careers in construction management, featuring teams of undergraduate students from colleges and universities who test their skills in project management, estimating, safety, quality control and presentation skills. NCC celebrates and recognizes upskilling in construction, draws some of the country’s most talented craft professionals and highlights the important role that craft skills training plays in the construction industry.

Clemson University Wins ABC’s 2024 Construction Management Competition

ABC Announces the 2024 National Craft Champions

The association also honored the 2024 ABC Top Performers. Launched in 2018 as the only ranking of its kind, the Top Performers lists recognize ABC member contractors’ achievements in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence ranked by work hours, with special designations identified.

