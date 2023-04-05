CISOs of Albertsons, Booking.com, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Schneider Electric to Drive Strategies for Cyber Collaboration

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Cybersecurity Strategy unveiled by the White House on March 2 began a new era of expectations for cybersecurity, one that shifts to shared responsibility between companies and vendors. In the spirit of the new industry framework, Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced the members of its CISO Advisory Board.

Rubrik’s CISO Advisory Board is chaired by Chris Krebs, the first Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group. The new members include:

“Ransomware and cyberattacks of all types continue to pose one of the top risks to organizations of all sizes and sectors,” said Krebs. “We have to work across industries and disciplines to address this global crisis. This CISO Advisory Board is on an important mission to best understand the challenges CISOs face and create solutions that help them succeed and build resilient, secure organizations today and into the future.”

The mission of Rubrik’s CISO Advisory Board is to lead on strategies for collaboration across private and public sector organizations to address the unprecedented growth of cyberattacks. Aligned with Rubrik’s focus on cyber resilience, the Advisory Board will help to:

Identify emerging cybersecurity market trends;

Formulate best practices for strengthening organizational security posture and resilience;

Propel the industry to establish data security standards to advance cyber defense; and

Determine nation state implications and public policy frameworks.

“Cyberattacks have gone beyond human comprehension in recent years. The emergence of new AI technologies and an explosion of data in the move to cloud, have the potential to open limitless new ways for cyberattacks to happen, by many different actors,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Rubrik. “Our CISO Advisory Board brings together some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity, with real world experience to help us advance data security innovation. We believe data is the most critical asset for organizations and it must be secured to ensure cyber recovery and business resiliency.”

Rubrik CISO Advisory Board to Focus on Shared Responsibility

During its inaugural meeting in early March 2023, the Rubrik CISO Advisory Board began to unpack the National Cybersecurity Strategy. According to Krebs, “This is a clear signal that the Administration sees working with the private sector as one of the key elements of any successful approach to enhancing America’s cybersecurity strategy.”

It’s also evident that the Administration recognizes the value of working with the private sector and that cybersecurity is a collective defense approach for protecting America’s businesses. It’s clear that across both the private and public sector, leadership must increase business resilience to ensure rapid recovery and restoration of business-critical operations when faced with a cyber event.

New CISO Board Members include:

Aaron Hughes, Senior Vice President and CISO, Albertsons

Aaron Hughes is the Senior Vice President and CISO at Albertsons Companies. He has over 25 years of experience and previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, where he was responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of cyber policies, strategies, operations, and plans for the Department of Defense. Hughes is also a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, currently serving as a Senior Advisor to the Commander USCYBERCOM.

Marnie Wilking, CISO, Booking.com

Marnie Wilking is the CISO at Booking.com. She brings more than 20 years of experience building and implementing cybersecurity strategies in alignment with regulatory requirements and business objectives to support and accelerate growth across Financial Services, Healthcare Technology, and E-Commerce companies worldwide. Prior to Booking.com, Wilking was the Global Head of Security & Technology Risk Management (CISO) at Wayfair.

Marene Allison, Former CISO, Johnson & Johnson

Marene Allison is the former CISO for Johnson & Johnson where she was responsible for protecting the company’s information technology systems and business data worldwide. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, she served as a FBI Special Agent and in the U.S. Army, and graduated from West Point in the first class to include women. Allison also currently sits on the board of West Point Women.

Amit Aggarwal, Head of Cybersecurity, Moderna

Amit Aggarwal is the Head of Cybersecurity at Moderna where he shapes the company’s cybersecurity program in support of research, clinical, and commercial manufacturing. Before joining Moderna, Aggarwal led teams at several pioneering technology companies including Nokia and HERE Technologies (Nokia divestiture) in Finland and the U.S.

Christophe Blassiau, SVP, Cybersecurity & Product Security, Global CISO & CPSO, Schneider Electric

Christophe Blassiau is the SVP of Cybersecurity & Product Security, Global CISO & CPSO at Schneider Electric, where he focuses on forging a trustful and secure cyberspace for critical infrastructures. Prior to his current role, Blassiau was the group CISO and held various digital & CRM roles at Schneider Electric. He was also a Founder and General Manager of digital & data management company 3c-Evolution, and supported information security of cryptography for the DGA (Directorate General of Armaments), a French military organization.

