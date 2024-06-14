FIRST ON FOX: The Democrat running in one of this year’s top Senate races previously diverted millions of dollars from law enforcement to fund a mental health facility despite an ongoing surge in crime.

Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks, who is running to replace retiring Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin in Maryland, announced in June 2020 that $20 million in the county budget already set aside for a new police training facility would instead be us

[Read Full story at source]