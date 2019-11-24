Top Democrat says more testimony, hearings possible in Trump impeachment

U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Democrats have begun writing their report on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump – a key step moving the process forward – but still may obtain more witness depositions and hold further hearings, the panel’s chairman said on Sunday.
