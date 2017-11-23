Top DSLR Camera Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2017 Compared by Black Friday Dealer

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deals analysts at Black Friday Dealer are comparing and recording the best DSLR Camera Black Friday deals. The following have been identified as the most popular deals for 2017:

  • Nikon D750 FX-format DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Auto Focus-S NIKKOR Lens on sale – Amazon (bestselling professional DSLR)
  • Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit with 18-55mm Lens (Black) on sale – Amazon (top rated entry level DSLR camera)
  • Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera and Lens Bundle on sale – Amazon (includes 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses)
  • Canon EOS 80D Video Creator Kit on sale – Amazon (top rated enthusiast level DSLR kit)

Targeted towards entry level and enthusiast photographers, the Canon EOS 80D is a highly capable and well rounded DSLR camera with an impressive 24MP sensor and fast autofocus system. This year there’s significant discounts available on a range of popular entry level, enthusiast level and professional DSLR cameras from Nikon, Canon and Sony. Check out the full range of DSLR camera deals on Amazon here.

Deal experts at Black Friday Dealer track the price of popular products to help online shoppers save money each year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With more deals available and a higher number of online shoppers this year, it’s expected that Black Friday 2017 will see sales and e-commerce records from last year broken. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. Over 100 million shoppers in the US shopped online for Black Friday deals in 2016. This number has been growing year on year, as highlighted by survey data published by the NRF.

Online sales begin in the week leading up to Black Friday, which lands on November 24th this year, and continue through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

About Black Friday Dealer: Black Friday Dealer are a team of deal analysts that compare the best discounts on popular consumer electronics during Black Friday. Black Friday Dealer participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

