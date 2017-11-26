Top Dyson Cyber Monday Deals of 2017: Topic Reviews Compare the Best Cordless, Upright & Handheld Vacuum Discounts

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deals analysts at Topic Reviews are comparing and recording the best Dyson Cyber Monday deals. These are the most popular deals for 2017:

Dyson Ball, V8 & V6 Animal Cordless Vacuums on sale at the Dyson Online Store (10+ deals available)



Dyson Cordless, Upright and Handheld Vacuums on sale at Macy’s (save over 50% on best-selling models)



Wide range of Dyson Cord-Free & Upright Vacuums deals at the Kohl’s Cyber Monday Special sale

Dyson have a huge selection of high quality vacuum cleaners including upright vacuums, cordless vacuums and handheld vacuums. They are widely respected for their innovative designs as well as for the performance of the vacuums. Check the entire range of Dyson vacuum cleaners & dryers on sale at Amazon here.

Analysts at Topic Reviews monitor deals from the biggest online retailers in order to identify the best savings for shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year’s Cyber Monday sale is expected to be the biggest ever in terms of both the number of deals available and total online spending. Last year shoppers spent close to $700 billion during the holiday shopping season, according to data released by the National Retail Federation. Spending has been on the rise each year, growing at a rate of 5% on average for the past six years.

This year a huge number of deals are available online, marking a shift away from in-store Black Friday sales and the overcrowding that often resulted. Last year more people shopped online than in store during the Black Friday sales period, according to the National Retail Federation.

Black Friday discounts began at most retailers on the 20th November and run through until the end of Cyber Monday.

