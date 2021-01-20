Top European Distributor Esprinet Joins the Global Technology Distribution Council

CEO Alessandro Cattani will also join the GTDC Executive Committee, help drive organization’s strategic direction in 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) today announced an expansion of its global reach and influence with the addition of Esprinet (PRT.MI), a leading distributor in Europe, to its membership ranks.

“The addition of Esprinet strengthens the caliber and expertise of our world-class membership base,” said GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano. “They position us to better serve the needs of today’s technology vendors, resellers, solution providers and retailers with their innovative approach to the channel — and set us up for continued success in 2021.”

Founded more than two decades ago, Esprinet is the largest technology distributor in both Italy and Spain by revenue. In 2020, the company generated revenues in excess of €4.4 billion (~$5.4 billion USD). Esprinet supplies more than 130,000 products from more than 650 manufacturers, providing traditional wholesale services, consumption-based sales services, logistics and other financial services to its more than 31,000 customers.

“Our commitment is to creating greater value for our customers, our people and our investors,” said Esprinet CEO Alessandro Cattani. “The support of the GTDC will only facilitate in those efforts, and its collective insight should prove invaluable as we navigate the unique challenges of 2021.”

Cattani also joins the GTDC’s Executive Committee, which governs the GTDC along with its Board of Directors. The Executive Committee is comprised of senior executives from the organization’s membership. It serves to support and steer the GTDC’s strategic direction, including primary goals, policies and initiatives. “The knowledge and insight Alessandro can provide heading into this new era of technology and business will be instrumental to our future success and vitality,” Vitagliano said.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Esprinet, Exclusive Networks, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech Data, TESSCO Technologies, Inc., TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

About Esprinet

Esprinet (PRT:IM – ISIN IT0003850929), with more than 1,500 employees and Euro 4 billion in turnover in 2019, is the leading company in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal) in the distribution of Information Technology and Consumer Electronics to IT resellers, VARs, System Integrators, specialized stores, retailers and ecommerce portals, as well as the fourth largest distributor in Europe and in the top 10 at global level. The Group Vision is to make life easier for people and organizations by widening and simplifying technology’s distribution and fruition. Enabling your tech experience is the payoff that summarizes the company’s evolution into a genuine technology services hub, becoming a real enabler of the use of technology.

The Group supplies roughly 130,000 products (PCs, printers, accessories, software, cloud, datacenters & cybersecurity, smartphones, audio-video, TV, gaming, white goods, electric mobility) of more than 650 manufacturers to 31,000 business and consumer resellers through multiple sales models, both self-service (best-in-class e-commerce platform and Cash & Carry stores) and assisted (tele-sales and system engineers in the field).

In addition to providing traditional wholesale sales services (bulk breaking and credit), Esprinet plays the role of a real simplifier of the use of technology. The Group provides, for example, a turnkey e-commerce platform to hundreds of resellers, in-shop management for thousands of retail sales points, specialized payment and financing solutions for the resellers community, by also offering the generation of demand by end users and big data analysis to the main technology manufacturers and resellers which outsource marketing activities increasingly more frequently.

Cloud services, collaboration software, video-conference systems, advanced IT infrastructures and specialized consumer electronics solutions such as connected household appliances or gaming platforms are the new areas of value added growth which fuel further increase in sales for the sector, while logistics and financial services, as well as the “consumption-based” sales model, offer future opportunities for margin growth.

The widespread use of technology and the need for quicker and simpler methods to make technologies increasingly more connected and diversified for people and companies, pave the way for further improvements of the technological distribution industry scenarios.

CONTACT: GTDC MEDIA CONTACT: Chuck Miller (813) 876-0414 [email protected]