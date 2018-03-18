Top executive resigns from Cohen’s Point72 after lawsuit, fundraising

(Reuters) – Douglas Haynes has resigned as president of Point72 Asset Management LP, a spokeswoman for billionaire Steven Cohen’s investment firm said on Sunday, as the company and Haynes face a lawsuit claiming women are subject to a hostile working environment.
