Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Top FDA and European Medicines Agency Officials to Kick off RAPS Convergence 2021

Top FDA and European Medicines Agency Officials to Kick off RAPS Convergence 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Rockville, MD, USA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) will hold its annual Convergence, the world’s largest conference dedicated to healthcare product regulation and regulatory issues, 12–15 September. Convergence 2021 will be a live, virtual event featuring more than 100 educational sessions, presentations, panel discussions, speaker and author meet and greets, and other interactive sessions with more than 200 expert speakers.

The four-day conference will kick off with an opening plenary and panel discussion on COVID-19, regulatory affairs, and the impact on patients, featuring Acting US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD; FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Director Peter Marks, MD, PhD; FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) Director Jeffrey Shuren, MD, JD; and Alexis Nolte, head of the Human Medicines Division of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“Over the past year and a half as the world faced a historic public health crisis, the role of regulatory professionals has never been more critical,” said Convergence Planning Committee Chair Meg Mucha, MJ, RAC, FRAPS, CQA, director, Q & R audit and compliance, Philips Healthcare. “As the premier event for the regulatory profession, Convergence is an essential forum for regulators; healthcare innovators; pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device regulatory affairs leaders; senior executives and other stakeholders to share experiences, exchange ideas, get updates and discuss trends at this pivotal time.”

Attendees will hear from more than 50 speakers representing national and regional health authorities and notified bodies from Europe, Canada, Brazil, Japan and the US—including more than 25 from FDA alone—as well as myriad global thought leaders from healthcare and the life sciences.

Highly anticipated topics on the conference agenda include accelerating drug development, artificial intelligence in medical technology, postmarket surveillance and patient safety, real-world evidence, best practices for interactions between regulators and regulated industry, medical device cybersecurity, cell and gene therapy regulation, global regulatory and clinical strategy, successful remote work, risk management, crisis management, regulatory intelligence, and more.

This year’s Convergence is expected to draw around 1,500 participants from around the globe for a live, virtual, interactive experience. In addition to educational and informational sessions, the conference also offers attendees opportunities to connect virtually with 30 sponsor solution providers, peer-to-peer networking, wellness breaks and live entertainment.

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media who wish to cover all or part of RAPS Convergence 2021 should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at [email protected]

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

 

###

Attachment

  • 2021-03-Convergence-Post-Image-1200×630-Option-3 
CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau
Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)
301 770 2920, ext. 245
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.