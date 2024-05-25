A former top Republican in California is sending a stark message to President Biden and his fellow Democrats as suspected illegal immigrants continue to infiltrate the area surrounding an upscale beach town nearly 100 miles from the southern border.
Scott Baugh, the former minority leader in the California State Assembly who is running to represent the state’s 47th Congressional District, told Fox News Digital in an interview that it was because of Biden and his policies more Ame
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Top former California Republican has stark message for Biden as migrants infiltrate upscale beach town - May 25, 2024
- Jack Smith asks judge to restrict Trump statements after ‘inflammatory’ remarks about FBI raid - May 25, 2024
- Top moments from US v. Menendez reveal wads of cash stashed around New Jersey home: PHOTOS - May 25, 2024