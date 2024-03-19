INDEPENDENCE, OH – From the campaign trail to the ad wars, the attacks and rhetoric have been flying in the closing days ahead of Tuesday’s contentious and costly Republican Senate primary in Ohio.
Bernie Moreno, the businessman and luxury auto dealership giant who’s backed by former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly charged that his main rival in the race – state Sen. Matt Dolan – is a “RINO,” a derogatory acronym which stands for “
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Governor who clashed with Obama over attempted illegal immigration crackdown reacts to SCOTUS’ Texas ruling - March 19, 2024
- Ohio GOP candidate accidentally concedes race: ‘Please disregard’ - March 19, 2024
- Top GOP candidates predict Republican voters will unite behind nominee after divisive Senate primary - March 19, 2024