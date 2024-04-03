FIRST ON FOX: The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) dropped its first round of “trailblazer” endorsements for the 2024 election cycle, a major advancement in Republican efforts to expand their slim House majority in the fall.
CLF, a top Republican super PAC closely aligned with House Speaker Mike Johnson that supports and invests in Republican congressional campaigns across the country, made 20 key House endorsements Wednesday that were shared first with
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republican Ron Eller chosen in Mississippi 2nd District runoff to face Democratic Rep. Thompson in November - April 3, 2024
- Top GOP super PAC reveals first round of ‘trailblazer’ candidate endorsements: ‘Proven track records’ - April 3, 2024
- Republican Senate candidate in crucial race in key battleground state reports $6.2 million haul - April 3, 2024