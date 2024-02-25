Former President Donald Trump was victorious in South Carolina’s GOP primary on Saturday in a night that provided several highlights and hints about where the 2024 presidential race is heading.
The South Carolina primary battle was called by Fox News for Trump moments after polls closed at 7 P.M. ET on Saturday night. Trump’s rapidly-called victory over former U.N. ambassador and former two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state moves the former presi
