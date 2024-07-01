House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., admitted that President Biden gave an “underwhelming performance” at the first presidential debate, despite most Democrats in leadership remaining quiet on the issue.

Biden participated in a debate against former President Trump on Thursday, and concerns over the president’s ability to remain the Democrat nominee arose just minutes into the event. Viewers noticed throughout the night his raspy voice and how he lost his tr

