Maxine Dexter has won the Democratic Primary in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District, defeating a crowded field of progressives that included the sister of Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal.

Dexter won the primary to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer, who had served in Congress since 1996, in a district covering much of Portland, Oregon, that is reliably blue and unlikely to be won by a Republican in November.

Susheela Jayapal, a former c

[Read Full story at source]