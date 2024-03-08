FIRST ON FOX: Former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret and combat veteran Derrick Anderson has landed an endorsement from another member of House leadership in his bid to flip one of the nation’s most competitive House seats from blue to red.

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who currently serves as the House majority whip, announced Friday that he will support Anderson’s bid to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District . The district — c

[Read Full story at source]