FIRST ON FOX: Former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret and combat veteran Derrick Anderson has landed an endorsement from another member of House leadership in his bid to flip one of the nation’s most competitive House seats from blue to red.
Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who currently serves as the House majority whip, announced Friday that he will support Anderson’s bid to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. The district — c
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- McCaul calls for dropping charges against Gold Star dad who protested State of the Union - March 8, 2024
- Justice Department does not turn over Hur-Biden interview transcript despite House subpoena - March 8, 2024
- Republican lawmakers rally around Gold Star father arrested after heckling Biden at SOTU - March 8, 2024