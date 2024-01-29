A top House Republican leader announced he was targeted in a “swatting” situation over the weekend.
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said the incident occurred when he and his family were not home.
“Tonight my family and I were the target of a ‘swatting’ incident involving a 911 prank call that wrongly diverted a police presence to my home,” Emmer announced Saturday night. “Sadly, this illegal and dangerous scheme is being used nationwide to
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Austin declares ‘outrage and sorrow’ for 3 soldiers killed in Iran proxy attack, vows action - January 29, 2024
- US forces attacked at least 160 times in the Middle East since mid-October after Sunday’s drone strike - January 29, 2024
- Former North Dakota senator Tom Campbell launches bid for state’s only US House seat - January 29, 2024