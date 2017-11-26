Breaking News
Top HP Laptop, Desktop & Monitor Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Black Friday Dealer Reveal Best HP Envy, Spectre & Pavilion Discounts

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team of deal review experts at Black Friday Dealer are comparing the best Cyber Monday deals on HP laptops, computers and monitors. The best value deals for shoppers this year are:

  • HP HD WLED Backlit Display 15.6″ Laptop on sale – Amazon (Prime Delivery)
     
  • HP ENVY 34-inch Ultra WQHD Curved Monitor with AMD Freesync Technology on sale – Amazon
     
  • HP Chromebook 11.6” on sale – Amazon (16GB SSD, 4GB RAM)
     
  • HP Pavilion Desktop PC with Intel Core i3-4170 Dual-Core Processor on sale – Amazon
     
  • HP Spectre Bluetooth Wireless Mouse 500 on sale – Amazon

As one of the world’s biggest producer of computer products HP have a wide variety of laptops, monitors and other devices to choose from.  Shop the entire range of HP products on sale at Amazon.

Deal analysts at Black Friday Dealer help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The biggest online retailers still see Cyber Monday as the biggest online sales event of the year thanks to shoppers’ seemingly endless enthusiasm for finding great deals. Average consumer spending throughout the holiday shopping season of November and December has been growing at close to 5% per year for the last six years. The National Retailer Federation (NRF) Survey estimates that shoppers spent around $700 billion during the 2016 holiday shopping season.

The continued shift towards online spending for retailers has alleviated a lot of the overcrowding issues that stores encountered during previous Black Friday sales events. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

When do Black Friday deals end? This year the majority of retailers started deals online on Monday, November 20th and will be running them until the end of Cyber Monday.

Throughout Cyber Monday week the team at Black Friday Dealer are continually monitoring and posting new Cyber Monday HP deals on their website.

About Black Friday Dealer: Black Friday Dealer are a team of deal analysts that compare the best discounts on popular consumer electronics during Cyber Monday. Black Friday Dealer participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

