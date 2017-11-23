Breaking News
Home / Top News / Top Mattress & Bed Black Friday 2017 Deals Compared by Black Friday Dealer

Top Mattress & Bed Black Friday 2017 Deals Compared by Black Friday Dealer

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Deal Research Team at Black Friday Dealer have revealed the top mattress & bed discounts available for Black Friday 2017:

  • Classic Medium-Firm Memory Foam 10 Inch Mattress (King Size) and Pillow on sale – Amazon (additional sizes also on sale)
     
  • Wide range of Full Sized, King Sized, Queen Sized and Twin Sized Mattresses & Beds on sale at Macy’s
     
  • 100+ Memory Foam, Serta, King, Queen and Twin Sized Mattresses & Beds on sale at Kohl’s

There are four common types of mattress: innerspring, foam, latex, and air-filled. If you like a bed with bounce then innerspring mattresses have that familiar bouncy feel. Innerspring mattresses typically have either a fiber-fill or foam outer layer, covered in quilted ticking. For those who prefer an extra-firm base, memory foam mattresses (which have a polyurethane core) have much less spring and are a popular choice. Check the entire range of twin, full, queen and king sized mattresses and beds on sale at Amazon.

The team at Black Friday Dealer scan prices of popular products across the web to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for shoppers each year. Black Friday is the most popular day of the year for online deals with total sales this year expected to break consumer spending records. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week, starting on Monday, November 20th, and ending shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Check out Black Friday Dealer’s website for daily updates of the top mattress & bed Black Friday deals during the sales week.

About Black Friday Dealer: Black Friday Dealer are a team of deal analysts that compare the best discounts on popular consumer electronics during Black Friday. Black Friday Dealer participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.