Top Nest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2017): Eye See 360 Reports Best Nest Camera, Thermostat & Smoke Alarm Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eye See 360 have compared prices of Nest security cameras and smart thermostats across online retailers to determine the best deals available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017. These are the best deals:

Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera on sale – Amazon (smartphone/email alerts when activity is detected)

Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera on sale – Amazon (24/7 live video in HD)

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation (Stainless Steel) on sale – Amazon (learns temperature preferences and programs itself)

Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm on sale – Amazon (bestselling smoke alarm)

Nest Labs is a home automation producer of programmable, self-learning, sensor-driven, Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, smoke detectors, security cameras, and other security systems. The Nest Learning Thermostat is one of their most popular products, providing smart and easy to use heating settings for the home. The Nest indoor and outdoor security cameras and Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector are also best sellers in their product categories. Check the full range of Nest smart home devices on sale at Amazon here.

Eye See 360 tracks the price of a host of consumer electronics, popular gadgets and home products during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Black Friday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week is expected to be the biggest on record with professional services firm, Deloitte, predicting total sales value to reach $700 billion.

As more and more shoppers head to the web to find deals, Black Friday has transitioned into an online sales event and moved away from the in-store sales that often led to chaotic scenes. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales. This year deals begin online on Monday November 20th and run for an entire week through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Eye See 360 are posting Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nest deals throughout the sales week.

About EyeSee360: EyeSee360 are a leading deal review and comparison website that specialize in rounding up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, electronics, home and outdoors gear. EyeSee360 participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])