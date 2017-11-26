Breaking News
Home / Top News / Top Nest Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Topic Reviews Rounds Up Discounts on Smart Thermostats, Security Cameras & Smoke Alarms

Top Nest Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Topic Reviews Rounds Up Discounts on Smart Thermostats, Security Cameras & Smoke Alarms

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topic Reviews have found the best Cyber Monday deals on Nest cameras, thermostats and smoke alarms for 2017. The top deals at the moment are listed below:

  • Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera on sale – Amazon (smartphone/email alerts when activity is detected)
     
  • Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera on sale – Amazon (24/7 live video in HD) 
     
  • Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation (Stainless Steel) on sale – Amazon (learns temperature preferences and programs itself)
     
  • Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm on sale – Amazon (bestselling smoke alarm)

The Nest Learning Thermostat model learns the user’s preferences for heating their home and factors these preferences into the heating schedule.  The Nest Camera indoor and outdoor security cameras provide 24/7 live video of your home and alert you to activity through email and smartphone alerts. Check out the full range of Nest smart home devices on sale at Amazon here.

Topic Reviews find the best Cyber Monday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. The biggest online retailers still see Cyber Monday as the biggest online sales event of the year thanks to shoppers’ seemingly endless enthusiasm for finding great deals. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week is expected to be the biggest on record. Professional services firm Deloitte predict total sales over the period to reach $700 billion.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. Last year more people shopped online than in store during the Black Friday sales period, according to the National Retail Federation.

Online sales began in the week leading up to Black Friday, which fell on November 24th this year, and continue through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Find a live updating page of the best Nest Cyber Monday deals on the Topic Reviews website.

About Topic Reviews: Topic Reviews are a team of tech journalists that compare discounts available on gadgets and homeware throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Topic Reviews participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.