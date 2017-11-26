Top Nest Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Topic Reviews Rounds Up Discounts on Smart Thermostats, Security Cameras & Smoke Alarms

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topic Reviews have found the best Cyber Monday deals on Nest cameras, thermostats and smoke alarms for 2017. The top deals at the moment are listed below:

Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera on sale – Amazon (smartphone/email alerts when activity is detected)



Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera on sale – Amazon (24/7 live video in HD)



Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation (Stainless Steel) on sale – Amazon (learns temperature preferences and programs itself)



Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm on sale – Amazon (bestselling smoke alarm)

The Nest Learning Thermostat model learns the user’s preferences for heating their home and factors these preferences into the heating schedule. The Nest Camera indoor and outdoor security cameras provide 24/7 live video of your home and alert you to activity through email and smartphone alerts. Check out the full range of Nest smart home devices on sale at Amazon here.

Topic Reviews find the best Cyber Monday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. The biggest online retailers still see Cyber Monday as the biggest online sales event of the year thanks to shoppers’ seemingly endless enthusiasm for finding great deals. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week is expected to be the biggest on record. Professional services firm Deloitte predict total sales over the period to reach $700 billion.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. Last year more people shopped online than in store during the Black Friday sales period, according to the National Retail Federation.

Online sales began in the week leading up to Black Friday, which fell on November 24th this year, and continue through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

