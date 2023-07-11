Anton Danilovich and Taylor Coyle List Once-in-a-Lifetime Residence for $8,950,000

9767 Santos Ranch Road, Pleasanton, CA. Listed for $8,950,000 with Anton Danilovich and Taylor Coyle of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Pleasanton, CA., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A rare opportunity to live at the top of the world awaits with the sale of 9767 Santos Ranch Road, an executive-style, private hilltop estate located in one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s most prestigious and ultra-prime enclaves, Pleasanton, California. Never before offered and never again achievable, the completely private and gated ten-acre estate sits atop a protected Pleasanton ridgeline, and is just a ten-minute drive from downtown Pleasanton. The exquisite estate floats among the clouds, featuring stunning panoramic views in every direction, including Mount Diablo, canyon, and city views. Life at the top-of-the-world with serene privacy and stately living are truly one. The home has hit the market for $8,950,000, listed with Anton Danilovich and Taylor Coyle of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

With 6,500 sq. ft. of living space, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom residence is a private oasis on an epic scale, an entertainer’s dream, and a genuine, one-of-a-kind estate that provokes feelings of serenity and bliss. There are few offerings on the market that match its stately presence, its meticulous architecture, design and construction, as well as its convenient proximity to both the tech, venture capital, and financial hubs of Silicon Valley and San Francisco ¾ with helicopter access possible on the grounds.

“9767 Santos Ranch Road is luxuriant living on an iconic scale. This estate presents a chance to live life at the top of it all ¾ ideal for a fortunate family, entertainer extraordinaire, a private oasis for an executive, or even a corporate investment for an executive retreat destination. We welcome qualified potential buyers to come experience the property firsthand,” says Danilovich.

Additional highlights include established gardens, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, wine cellar and grotto, home theatre, three fireplaces, large motor courts, and security system. To learn more about the estate, view here, or schedule a private showing by contacting the listing agents below.

Anton Danilovich: 925-818-5749 I A.Danilovich@ggsir.com

Taylor Coyle: 925-324-9562 I T.Coyle@ggsir.com

Attachment

9767 Santos Ranch Road, Pleasanton, CA.

CONTACT: Kevin Daniel Dwyer Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty 415.380.4332 mediainquiries@ggsir.com