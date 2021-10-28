Top Performing Bank-the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HV Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: HVBC), the holding company of Huntingdon Valley Bank “HVB”, has been named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021.

The Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars is awarded to the 35 highest performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country, with an objective to identify “the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.”

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies must have a market cap below $2.5 billion and meet several performance hurdles related to profitability, credit quality, capital strength, and growth, including outperforming industry medians in return on average equity and deposit, loan, and earnings per share growth. HVB was the smallest institution by market cap and asset size to achieve this honor.

Travis J. Thompson, Esq., Chairman & CEO, commented, “This award recognizes HV Bancorp as a member of an elite group of 35 of the highest performing Small-Cap Banks and Thrifts in the country. We celebrate and truly appreciate the dedication of the HVB team who remain acutely focused on our mission to Bring Joy To Our Customers Through Banking.”

About HV Bancorp, Inc.

HV Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: HVBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Doylestown, PA. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Huntingdon Valley Bank, we primarily serve communities located in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania, New Castle County in Delaware, and Burlington County in New Jersey from our executive office, eight full service bank offices and one limited service bank office. We also operate four loan production offices in our geographical footprint.

