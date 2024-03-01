Launched to coincide with Women’s Pizza Month in March, the “For the Love of Pizza” kit from Corto Olive Co. and Stanislaus tomatoes is dedicated to pioneering pizzaiolas and their commitment to the best ingredients and continual pursuit of elevating the craft of pizza. To support the next generation of women pizza pioneers, Corto x Stanislaus have joined hands with Pizza University and Christy Alia, founder/host of Women’s Pizza Month, to award scholarships to five aspiring women pizza makers.

“For the Love of Pizza” Kit Launched to coincide with Women’s Pizza Month in March, the “For the Love of Pizza” kit from Corto Olive Co. and Stanislaus Tomatoes is dedicated to pioneering pizzaiolas and their commitment to the best ingredients and continual pursuit of elevating the craft of pizza. For the first time, home pizza makers will have access to many of the same ingredients—and techniques—professional pizza makers rely on.

Stanislaus Food Products For more than 80 years, Stanislaus has set the restaurant industry gold standard for fresh-packing consistently superior Italian-style tomatoes and sauces for the finest Italian restaurants and pizzerias.

Stanislaus Piccolo® Datterini baby plum tomatoes The “For the Love of Pizza” kit includes two Piccolo® Datterini baby plum tomatoes 12oz jars. Never before available to the public, these hand-picked and hand-packed chef favorites are coveted by pizza-makers around the country.

The “For the Love of Pizza” kit is dedicated to pioneering pizzaiolas The “For the Love of Pizza” kit includes a recipe booklet featuring pizza creations by inspiring professional pizzaiolas, including Christy Alia (Real Clever Food; founder Women’s Pizza Month, Westchester, NY); Louise Joseph (Dough Girls, Greenwich, CT); Audrey Kelly (Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage, Boulder, CO); and Laura Meyer (Pizzeria da Laura, Berkeley, CA).

Lodi, CA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — March marks Women’s Pizza Month, and Corto Olive Co. and Stanislaus tomatoes — two “secret weapons” of top professional pizza makers for decades — are kicking off this pizza celebration with the release of a limited-edition “For the Love of Pizza” kit.

Available for a limited time at Corto-olive.com/pizza-kit for $75, the “For the Love of Pizza” kit is dedicated to pioneering pizzaiolas and their commitment to the best ingredients and continual pursuit of elevating the craft of pizza.

With the “For the Love of Pizza” kit, for the first time, home pizza makers will have access to many of the same ingredients—and techniques—professional pizza makers rely on:

Two Piccolo® Datterini baby plum tomatoes 12oz jars from Stanislaus: Never before available to the public, these hand-picked and hand-packed chef favorites are coveted by pizza-makers around the country.

One TRULY® 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml bottle from Corto

One Burlap & Barrel® 0.6oz grinder-top jar of Oregano Flower Buds

One exclusive BAGGU® For The Love of Pizza tote bag

Recipe booklet featuring pizza creations exclusive to the Pizza Kit by inspiring professional pizzaiolas, including Christy Alia (Real Clever Food; founder Women’s Pizza Month, Westchester, NY); Louise Joseph (Dough Girls, Greenwich, CT); Audrey Kelly (Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage, Boulder, CO); and Laura Meyer (Pizzeria da Laura, Berkeley, CA).

“I don’t know what I would do without Corto Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Stanislaus tomatoes. My pizzeria would not be the same without them,” said Audrey Kelly of Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage in Boulder, CO. “Corto and Stanislaus have been huge in my career as a pizzaiola and a female pizzeria owner. They not only make some of my favorite products in the industry, but they also support me nonstop.”

Discover additional inspiration from top pizza makers at Corto-olive.com/pizza-kit.

“With the ‘For the Love of Pizza’ kit, the at-home chef now has access to the best pizza ingredients and new inspiration to join the global celebration of Women’s Pizza Month,” explained Christy Alia, who founded Women’s Pizza Month in March 2021 and now boasts thousands of participants dedicating pizzas to women that have changed their lives and the pizza world. Coinciding with Women’s History Month, Women’s Pizza Month celebrates women pizza makers and the women who inspire great pizza making. “This year, I dedicated my ‘Feta Empowerher Pizza’ to Pizzaiola Sarah Minnick of Lovely’s Fifty-Fifty in Portland, OR, whose creativity and unwavering commitment to her values are truly admirable. I hope everyone will join me in celebrating Women’s Pizza Month by dedicating a pizza to a woman who inspires them, posting it to Instagram #womenspizzamonth, and tagging @corto_olive and @stanislaustomatoes.”

To support the next generation of women pizza pioneers, Corto x Stanislaus have joined hands with Pizza University and Christy Alia to award scholarships to five aspiring women pizza makers. The winners, who will be selected by Alia and a panel of industry judges based on their ambition and inspiration, quality of craft, and support of women in the pizza industry, will be awarded a multiday intensive Master Pizza Seminar at Pizza University in Baltimore, MD. The scholarship application process runs March 1, 2024 – May 15, 2024. Aspiring pizzaiolas can go to corto-olive.com/pizza-kit for more information and to apply.

“Our family strives to run our companies, Stanislaus and Corto Olive, as a reflection of our Real Italian heritage. In both good times and lean times, eating well has always been a matter of family pride,” said Tom Cortopassi, President of Stanislaus Food Products. “As change-makers, the Cortopassi family recognizes, empowers, and supports those that strive to elevate the pizza craft — at home and in restaurants. The launch of this Pizza Kit coincides with Women’s Pizza Month and is dedicated to the pioneering women in the pizza industry.”

“For the Love of Pizza” campaign was spearheaded by a team of talented women at Corto and Stanislaus and was brought to life in partnership with women-owned agencies, including Flock (graphic design), Dadascope Communications (PR) and Good Things Done Right (social content).

# # #

ABOUT CORTO OLIVE CO.

Rooted in its Italian heritage, inspired by innovation, and committed to its values of transparency and quality, Corto has been producing the highest quality, freshest, 100% California olive oil since 2005. Made from beautifully fresh olives grown in California groves, the oil is expertly blended by Corto’s Master Miller to achieve a stunningly bright flavor profile that professional chefs have relied on for over a decade to enhance their favorite dishes. Corto currently offers consumers two award-winning oil varieties to fit every type of cooking: TRULY® 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil and La Padella® Sauté Oil, a blend of Extra Virgin Olive Oil, rice bran, avocado, and grapeseed oils crafted specifically for high-performance sautéing. Additionally, every fall, Corto offers its limited-edition Agrumato-Method oil, which has garnered multiple top awards, including the EVO IOOC, the London IOCC International, the Olive Oil Japan, and Self Pantry olive oil competitions.

ABOUT STANISLAUS FOOD PRODUCTS

For more than 80 years, our family-owned company has set the restaurant industry gold standard for fresh-packing consistently superior Italian-style tomatoes and sauces specifically for North America’s finest Italian restaurants and pizzerias.

Attachments