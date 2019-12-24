TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors of Important January 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action – TIGR

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR): (a) pursuant and/or traceable to UP Fintech’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 6, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for UP Fintech investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the UP Fintech class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1714.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement and Defendants’ statements throughout the Class Period were false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) UP Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (2) UP Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (3) UP Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (4) all of the foregoing had led to UP Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding UP Fintech’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 6, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1714.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

