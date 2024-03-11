FIRST ON FOX: Mississippi’s Secretary of State has sent a letter to President Biden’s Department of Justice asking it to stop enforcing a Biden executive order that he warns is being used to attempt to register ineligible convicts and illegal immigrants to vote.
“As you are aware, on March 7, 2021, President Biden issued Executive Order No. 14019 which sought to turn the Department of Justice agencies from their historical missions of law enforcement to voter reg
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem hoping to replace Slotkin supports letting local governments call the shots on ICE deportations - March 11, 2024
- Top red state official demands answers on Biden executive order ‘attempting to register’ illegals to vote - March 11, 2024
- House Speaker Johnson chastises Biden for apology to Laken Riley murder suspect: ‘What an embarrassment’ - March 10, 2024