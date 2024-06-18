The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee demanded answers from the Department of the Interior over its handling of violent protests that engulfed National Park Service property outside the White House last week.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., whose committee has oversight over the Interior Department, also questioned in a Thursday letter whether politics played a role in how the chaos concluded with a “disturbing” lack of arrests.
The lett
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Chicago Teachers Union president raises eyebrows with claims about conservatives - June 18, 2024
- ‘Squad’ lawmaker in danger of losing primary as Dem-led attacks pile up - June 18, 2024
- Top Republican demands answers after WH protests yield 0 arrests; questions ‘political sympathy’ with vandals - June 18, 2024