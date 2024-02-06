House Majority Whip Tom Emmer on Tuesday predicted Democrats will pay at the ballot box for failing to back the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, ahead of a vote on impeachment articles later in the evening.
“I think the Democrats are making a mistake once again, especially some of the folks in South Texas, some of the people in New York and other states where immigration has become a huge issue, Illegal immigration. I think they’re making a mistake by not su
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- KJP dodges question on Biden’s mental health after he claimed to recently meet with long-dead French leader - February 6, 2024
- Top Republican says Dems ‘will answer’ at ballot box for not backing Mayorkas impeachment - February 6, 2024
- Obama veteran who boasted about using ‘know nothing’ reporters to push Iran deal re-launches anti-Trump group - February 6, 2024