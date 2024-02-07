EXCLUSIVE: A top Senate Republican is heading across the country this weekend to hit the campaign trail with conservative firebrand Kari Lake in Arizona, a state seen by many in the GOP as crucial to the party winning a majority in Congress’ upper chamber, as well as the White House, in November.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who serves as chair of the Senate Republican conference, will join Lake in Phoenix on Saturday for a number of campaign stops that will focus
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Senate tanks immigration, foreign aid spending package after GOP backlash against border provisions - February 7, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Losing to ‘none of these’ - February 7, 2024
- Top Republican to boost Kari Lake in Arizona as flipping state seen as crucial to GOP Senate majority - February 7, 2024