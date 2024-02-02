EXCLUSIVE: Republican leaders told Fox News Digital that they are concerned about President Biden’s appointment of White House adviser John Podesta to replace John Kerry as America’s top climate diplomat.
In an announcement late Wednesday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced the personnel move, saying Podesta would serve a “critical” role in overseeing international climate negotiations, especially as nations develop th
