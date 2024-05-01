House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik are demanding the Justice Department investigate former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, alleging he committed perjury and “knowingly” made false statements while testifying before Congress in 2019.
Turner, R-Ohio, and Stefanik, R-N.Y., first called for an investigation into Cohen in November, after the former Trump attorney admitted in his time on the stand during the trial st
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Disqualifying’: RFK Jr. faces backlash over ‘unhinged’ claims about red states in resurfaced video - May 1, 2024
- Voicemail threats to Montana Sen. Tester land constituent in prison - May 1, 2024
- Dem lawmaker teams up with Planned Parenthood to host ‘deceptive’ drag story hour in Arizona Capitol - May 1, 2024