Reactions poured in from prominent conservatives on social media as former President Trump cruised to victory in nearly every contest in Super Tuesday’s primaries, most of whom called on the party to unite behind him.
“Man I knew Trump would have a good night but this is a rout,” Ohio GOP Senator JD Vance posted on X as Trump continued to stack up victories in state after state on Tuesday night. “For voters, we have the next six months to convince them that DJT
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Top Republicans rally behind Trump, call for unity after dominant Super Tuesday showing: ‘Primary is over’ - March 6, 2024
- Primary election in new Alabama US House district goes to runoffs - March 6, 2024
- Nikki Haley to drop out of 2024 race, ending challenge against Trump for GOP presidential nomination: sources - March 6, 2024