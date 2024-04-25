Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called on the Department of Justice on Thursday to investigate whether migrants from Muslim-majority countries are being targeted for prosecution when crossing the southern border in Texas.
In letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Durbin cited “the rise of Islamophobic attacks” and urged the officials to respond swiftly to questions over potential discrimination against individuals from Muslim-major
