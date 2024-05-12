Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said Friday that military aid to Israel should continue in a departure from the White House position.
In a statement, Cardin said he disagreed with President Biden, who has threatened to withhold offensive aid from Israel if it proceeds with a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where millions of Palestinians have sought refuge from the war.
“While the most recent report regarding Israel u
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Judge facing heat for releasing alleged DC teen shooter donated to Soros fund, posted about being ‘woke’ - May 12, 2024
- Top Senate Democrat joins growing chorus of lawmakers breaking from Biden on Israel - May 12, 2024
- Trump says Biden ‘surrounded by fascists’ at New Jersey rally campaign trail return amid hush money trial - May 12, 2024