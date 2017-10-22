WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top U.S. Senate Republican and the White House budget director said on Sunday they hoped for action on a Republican tax reform package by the end of the year, while keeping their options open on how to pay for sweeping tax cuts.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Top Senate Republican, White House, aim for tax bill by year-end - October 22, 2017
- Tesla reaffirms effort to build cars in China; mum on deal report - October 22, 2017
- McConnell on healthcare bills: What does Trump want? - October 22, 2017