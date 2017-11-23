Top Surface Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017 Revealed by Analysts at Black Friday Dealer

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Black Friday Dealer have been tracking the best Surface Pro Black Friday deals. They have identified the following deals as the best on offer to shoppers for 2017:

Microsoft Surface Pro (256 GB, 8 GB RAM) on sale – Amazon (newest version)

Microsoft Surface Pro & Cover Bundle on sale – Microsoft Online Store (newest version)

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (128 GB, 4 GB RAM) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery available)

Microsoft Surface Book (128 GB, 8 GB RAM) on sale – Amazon (with PixelSense touchscreen display)

The Surface Pro range has been essential to Microsoft’s recent renaissance with its varying models proving hugely popular. The latest version, the Surface Pro, improves on its predecessor with a few subtle improvements in its internal workings and a much improved battery life and Surface Pen. Check out the entire range of Surface deals available at the Microsoft Online Store Black Friday Sale.

Researchers at Black Friday Dealer identify the best deals on the most popular consumer products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday 2017 is expected to break the record for the largest day of online spending with the biggest online retailers competing to offer the best discounts. Last year total spending during the holiday shopping season of November and December grew by 3.6 percent. Professional services firm Deloitte are forecasting a 4.5 percent increase in spending for 2017. Retail sales are expected to hit the $1 trillion mark between November and January.

This year a huge number of deals are available online, marking a shift away from in-store Black Friday sales and the overcrowding that often resulted. Over 100 million shoppers in the US shopped online for Black Friday deals in 2016. This number has been growing year on year, as highlighted by survey data published by the NRF.

Deals from the big retailers start online on Monday, November 20th, and run for an entire week until Cyber Monday on November 27th.

