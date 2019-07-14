Top Trends in Healthcare Chatbot Market Predicted to Reach USD 470 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global healthcare Chatbots market was valued at approximately USD 123 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 470 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 21.2% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, July 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Healthcare Chatbots Market by Deployment Model (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), by Component (Services and Software), by End-User (Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Patients, and Others), and by Application (Medical Guidance & Appointment Scheduling and Medication Assistance & Symptom Checking): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018—2025”.

According to the report, the global healthcare Chatbots market was valued at approximately USD 123 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 470 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 21.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Chatbots are artificial intelligence systems capable of conducting a conversation using textual or auditory methods. Chatbots pass the Turing test as they simulate human behavior during a conversation. A chatbot yields a response based on feedback from a user. Healthcare chatbots help in reducing the burden on physicians in primary care. Healthcare chatbots can connect patients with doctors for diagnosis or treatment.

The increasing penetration of high-speed internet, rising adoption of smart devices, growing need for automated health assistance, increasing awareness regarding technological usage in healthcare, and implementation of cloud-computing systems are likely to drive the global healthcare chatbots market in the future. The number of global internet users has grown exponentially in the last two decades. In countries, such as Bangladesh and Nigeria, the rise in internet users is as huge as 40,000%. China has maximum internet users in the world, followed by India and the U.S. The development of chatbots that are oriented on social media, development of cloud-based models, technological improvements in healthcare chatbots are anticipated to further fuel the healthcare chatbots market globally in the upcoming years. However, data privacy issues, the absence of expertise for the development of chatbots, and misconceptions regarding chatbots coupled with lack of awareness might restrict the growth of healthcare chatbots market on a global scale.

The global healthcare chatbots market is fragmented based on the deployment model, component, end-user, and application. By deployment model, the healthcare chatbots market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. The component segment includes services and software. The end-user segment includes healthcare providers, insurance companies, patients, and others. By application, this market includes medical guidance and appointment scheduling and medication assistance and symptom checking.

By region, Europe is likely to be the leading region over the forecast time period. This can be attributed to the high internet penetration rate, the presence of the second highest number of internet users in the world (around 16%), and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of healthcare chatbots. At the country levels, Germany, UK, and France are the leading healthcare chatbots market in Europe. Germany is anticipated to progress at the highest CAGR over the anticipated timeframe, due to the increasing collaborations between healthcare providers and vital industry players.

North America is anticipated to emerge as the second largest market for healthcare chatbots, owing to the constant innovations in the field of healthcare and early adoption of innovative smart healthcare products. At the country level, the U.S. is expected to progress at the highest CAGR during the anticipated timeframe, due to the availability of latest healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to propagate at a speedy rate in this global market over the forecast time period. India, China, and Japan are expected to fuel the growth of the region’s healthcare chatbots market in the years ahead. The development in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be driven by the presence of the highest number of internet users (around 49%), increasing awareness regarding the use of chatbots in the healthcare sector, and increasing per capita healthcare infrastructure.

Some key players of the global healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Your.MD, Buoy Health, Inc., Sensely, Inc., Babylon Healthcare Service Limited, Infermedica, Baidu, Inc., PACT Care BV, Ada Digital Health Ltd., GYANT.Com, Inc., and Woebot Labs, Inc., among others.

This report segments the global healthcare chatbots market into:

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market: By Deployment Model

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market: By Component

Services

Software

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market: By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Patients

Others

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market: By Application

Medical Guidance and Appointment Scheduling

Medication Assistance and Symptom Checking

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

