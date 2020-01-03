Top U.S. general: Soleimani was planning ‘campaign’ of violence against U.S.

The United States had “clear, unambiguous” intelligence that a top Iranian general was planning a significant campaign of violence against the United States when it decided to strike him, the top U.S. general said on Friday, warning Soleimani’s plots “might still happen.”
