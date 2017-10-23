WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top U.S. military officer sought on Monday to tamp down criticism the Pentagon had not been forthcoming about the death of four U.S. soldiers in an ambush in Niger, providing a timeline of the incident and acknowledging unanswered questions remained.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. says it is considering sanctions over Myanmar’s treatment of Rohingya - October 23, 2017
- Top U.S. military officer seeks to address criticism of fatal Niger operation - October 23, 2017
- Amazon receives 238 proposals for its second headquarters - October 23, 2017