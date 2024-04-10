FIRST ON FOX — A top British MP and former home secretary is warning that governments in developed countries need to show the “political will” to limit immigration, both legal and illegal, that voters want “robust action” from their representatives and that the global migration crisis will be a major issue for voters in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
Suella Braverman served as U.K. home secretary, making her the top official on matters
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Top UK politician says voters, including in US, are demanding ‘robust action’ on migration crisis - April 10, 2024
- Dem senators voice concerns over Israel war status as Biden attempts ‘challenging’ balance with progressives - April 10, 2024
- How NPR went ‘Off the Rails’ to knee-jerk liberalism–according to a current top editor - April 10, 2024