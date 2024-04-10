FIRST ON FOX — A top British MP and former home secretary is warning that governments in developed countries need to show the “political will” to limit immigration, both legal and illegal, that voters want “robust action” from their representatives and that the global migration crisis will be a major issue for voters in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Suella Braverman served as U.K. home secretary, making her the top official on matters

[Read Full story at source]